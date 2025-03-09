Road to close for repairs after vehicle collides with railway bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A road between Dorrington and Church Stretton will be closed for around five days as Network Rail work to repair a bridge over the railway line that was damaged in a collision.

The unnamed road that links the A49 and Walkmills will be closed between the A49 junction Newhouse Farm to Smethcott Common crossroads.

Network Rail will be rebuilding a bridge parapet after it was damaged in a collision. Photo: Google

Work to rebuild the bridge parapet is due to begin on Monday, March 10 and is expected to last for around five days. The road will be closed between 8am and 4pm while work takes place.

A 4.6-mile diversion will be in place while the work is under way, pointing drivers along the A49 and towards the B5477.

Any updates to the closure or planned diversion will be posted online at: one.network