Pretty Victorian home with extensive gardens in North Shropshire village hits the market

The Gables on High Street in Cheswardine near Market Drayton has hit the market for £695,000 with Knight Frank estate agents.

Dating back to 1892, The Gables enjoys a "prominent and elevated position" with views across the rest of the village.

Entrance to The Gables in Cheswardine near Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

The four-bedroom property has been extended and modernised during the current owners' tenure and recent improvements include new hardwood double glazed windows and a new roof.

The home is entered via a wide entrance door and the entrance hall offers a "generous" welcome and is filled with light.