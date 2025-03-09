Pretty Victorian home with extensive gardens in North Shropshire village hits the market
A stunning Victorian home with generous gardens that is nestled within a rural village in North Shropshire has been listed for sale.
By Luke Powell
The Gables on High Street in Cheswardine near Market Drayton has hit the market for £695,000 with Knight Frank estate agents.
Dating back to 1892, The Gables enjoys a "prominent and elevated position" with views across the rest of the village.
The four-bedroom property has been extended and modernised during the current owners' tenure and recent improvements include new hardwood double glazed windows and a new roof.
The home is entered via a wide entrance door and the entrance hall offers a "generous" welcome and is filled with light.