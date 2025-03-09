Howey WI receive a talk on the Hive community hub in Llandrindod Wells

The Hive is based in Llandrindod Wells

Howey WI met to receive a talk on the Hive, not the one bees are kept in, but the building based in the centre of Llandrindod Wells, which it turns out is just as busy and productive as its name implies.

Following a 12 month research project the Hive was established in 2020 supported and funded by Severn Wye Energy Agency, the Town Council and Lottery funding.

The building was improved and one full time and two part time staff employed, who work alongside committed volunteers.

The speaker and manager, Jane Powell, acknowledges and praised the generosity of the community and the other charity shops in the town supplying quality donations without which the Hive could not survive, enabling most everything to be free having been donated.

WI members learned of the four main activities of the Hive, all impressive in themselves, but it was the statistics which really hit home.

First; The Uniform exchange provides uniforms free of charge for most of the local primary and secondary schools as far as Brecon. Despite the title, no exchange of uniforms is necessary. To date, since the records have been kept, 3982 families have been helped with 14,742 items worth £132,978

Second; The baby bank is open for anyone to access with everything required from birth to two years old coming in and going out clean and checked. 2338 families have been aided with gifts worth £281,466

Third; Children’s Clothing from two to 16 years of age, including swimwear, shoes, football boots, wellies, coats even fancy dress items. Staff also make up craft kits for children which are extremely popular. No charge is made for the items which the children are encouraged to choose for themselves. Some 3560 families have received items to the value of £256,330

Fourthly; llandrindod.benthyg.cymru The Library of things of which there are currently 450, which are hired out at a nominal rate and includes everything from tools and garden equipment to camping gear. Items can be booked on line, collected and returned to the Hive.

Impressively approximately 14,586 Kg’s have been saved from landfill since July 2023, with circa 341.58 tonnes of CO2 saved.

WI members smiled at the ladies who knit and make creative and converted draft excluders.

The adults coat rail left outside on which people can leave unwanted coats surprisingly up to 20 coats can come and go in a day, one lady needed a black coat for a funeral found one and returned it two days later, back onto the rail.

This is a community supported enterprise of which Llandrindod Wells can be proud, it is not surprising to learn that other Hives are now being set up in Wales, help and advised.