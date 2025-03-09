Firefighters battle 100 tonne hay bale blaze near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at around 5.30pm on Saturday, March 8, reporting a fire involving hundreds of hay bales.

Two crews rushed to Patmarch, off the A442 north of Bridgnorth, from Telford Central fire station.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire involved "approximately 100 tonnes of hay bales" and officers from West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

Crews stayed at the property for around six hours, eventually reporting the blaze was under control at around 11.47pm.

West Mercia Police have been approached for further information.