Wolves fans have spoken: Bring back the Old Gold for 150th anniversary celebration kit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The colour of the Wolves shirt has seen plenty of changes over the years, some subtle and some more striking: from the famous Old Gold and black of the 1950s to a more orange look in the 1970s, right up to the more "yellowy gold" kit of the current day.

Now the club is asking fans to have their say on the colour of the kit Wolves will use during their 150th anniversary season in 2026/27.

The Express & Star polled readers on which kit fans want most: choosing between Old Gold, 1970s orange and the modern 'yellowy gold'.

More than a thousand people had their say, and the results showed a clear favourite with 79 per cent saying they want the Old Gold back - though 16 per cent opted for the classic 1970s orange and five per cent voted for the lighter 'yellowy gold' of today.

Wolves supporters had voted overwhelmingly in favour of old gold shirts

This was a viewpoint agreed with unanimously among customers at the Wheatsheaf in Wolverhampton, a pub which has a collage of Wolves shirts on the roof and is a vibrant venue on matchdays.

Among those enjoying an afternoon pint was Dave Williams from Welshpool, who said he had been a Wolves fan all of his 60 years and felt the Old Gold was a proper historical colour for the shirt.