'We should take Donald Trump literally and seriously' - Toby Neal warns

It has become a cliche when talking about Donald Trump. And we might as well throw it out of the window now.

There may have been some truth in it during his first term of office. But this time round we have to take him both literally and seriously.

He's a man on a mission, spared by God to Make America Great Again. Either that, or those who think he is running a reality television presidency have got it right.

There is some evidence for that. "This is going to be great television," he said at the end of his horror show with Zelensky at the White House.

Depends what you think makes great television. The worldwide viewers' verdict is that it was appalling, shocking, disgraceful.

Vice president JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Mystyslav Chernov/AP)

If we are grimly grasping for positives, the Trump rollercoaster is forcing some concentration of minds and has underlined the position of Britain as a leading international influencer, "despite Brexit."

It is forcing Europe to step up to the plate, as people say these days.

Sir Keir Starmer is channelling his inner Winston Churchill and the House of Commons has united behind him and his offer to send British peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.