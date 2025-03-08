New vet to take over Much Wenlock's former Barclays bank
A new vet is due to open in a Shropshire town after leasing a former bank building.
Trevor and Michelle Smart of Priory Vets has taken over the lease to 10 High Street in Much Wenlock, the former Barclays Bank premises.
The pair have previously been running a practice on the Welsh/Herefordshire border.
Trevor Smart said: "We are dedicated to providing affordable veterinary services to the local community and surrounding regions.