New vet to take over Much Wenlock's former Barclays bank

Trevor and Michelle Smart of Priory Vets has taken over the lease to 10 High Street in Much Wenlock, the former Barclays Bank premises.

The pair have previously been running a practice on the Welsh/Herefordshire border.

The former bank

Trevor Smart said: "We are dedicated to providing affordable veterinary services to the local community and surrounding regions.