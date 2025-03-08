In pictures: How Shropshire is celebrating International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

International Women's Day on Saturday saw people across the world celebrate the achievements of women.

Across the county, organisations and groups have been marking the occasion.

West Mercia Police along with their partner agencies, Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service, and West Midlands Ambulance Service came together this week in a campaign called #AccelerateAction, to support and inspire, and share a 'tool kit' for how women can and will continue fighting the fight for equality.

West Mercia Police and partners

West Midlands Ambulance Service is marking International Women’s Day with pride, celebrating the remarkable women who drive its workforce and the ongoing efforts to advance their careers.

Women now make up 53% of WMAS staff, a significant increase from just 35.3% in 2007. This growth reflects the Trust’s commitment to breaking barriers in the ambulance sector and ensuring a more diverse and inclusive workforce across the West Midlands.

HART Operations Manager Louise Lancaster said: "While I am thrilled to see more women within HART, I appreciate we still have a way to go to being completely equally represented in the workforce and that is why we are working so hard to ensure we identify and overcome barriers which there might be to women joining and staying within the team."

Lou Lancaster, HART Operations Manager

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce welcomed a power-packed line-up of speakers for a special event to celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday.

The half-day session at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal attracted a huge audience of businesspeople from across the county.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Last year’s sold-out event brought together over 100 people for an inspiring and thought-provoking experience.

The event at Hadley Park

“This year’s event was equally inspiring, with engaging speakers, dynamic conversations, and opportunities to connect with like-minded people across our community.

“Whether you were here to learn, share, or simply be inspired, this event was incredibly empowering, and left a lasting impact.”