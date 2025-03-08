Expansion works at over-capacity Telford school set to begin soon after contractor is appointed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has appointed local contractor, Pave Aways, to extend and renovate Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Leegomery.

Expansion works will provide the school with two additional classrooms, a new hall, improved kitchen facilities and a new SEND hub.

For a number of years, the school which boasts just short of 500 children on its roll has been using other ancillary spaces as temporary classrooms due to being over-subscribed and not having enough space.

Millbrook Primary School said its current hall has been split into two separate octagonal rooms, separated by a large store cupboard, which does not allow for whole school assemblies, performances, or dining.

Deputy headteacher at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery, Jo Edwards said the works mark a 'significant milestone' in the school's development.

Pave Aways has already delivered several school projects across Telford and Wrekin including the expansion of Lawley Village Academy and on-going works at Ercall Wood Academy.

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "I’m really pleased to see this project get off the ground as we protect, care, and invest to create a better borough.

"We remain committed to investing in our schools to provide more school places, improved facilities, and modern learning environments for the benefits of pupils and staff. Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.

"The new SEND hub at the school will also allow the school to increase the number of spaces available for children for special education needs and ensure their learning environment is dedicated and tailored to support their needs.

Works to expand Millbrook Primary School and Nursery will start soon. From left to right: Jamie Evans, construction director at Pave Aways, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, and Jo Edwards, deputy headteacher at the school.

"I look forward to seeing the progress made by Pave Aways as the project moves forward and to returning to the school to see the finished results."

Jo Edwards added: "We’re absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Pave Aways on this vital project, which marks an exciting new chapter for Millbrook.

"This expansion is a significant milestone in our school’s development, reflecting our commitment to providing the very best learning environment for our children.

"This addition of a brand-new hall and classrooms will not only enhance our facilities but will also create a dynamic, modern, and stimulating space where our pupils can thrive.

"We are confident that this investment in our school’s future will have a lasting, positive impact, supporting the growth, wellbeing, and educational experiences of all our children for years to come."

The local authority said it has earmarked a further £45.2million in its budget to support and develop its school expansion programme.

It said this funding will come from a combination of government grants and developer contributions.

"We are proud to partner with Telford & Wrekin Council and Millbrook Primary School and Nursery on this project," said Managing Director of Pave Aways, Steve Owen. "With our extensive experience in delivering education projects across the region, Pave Aways is committed to creating high-quality learning environments that benefit pupils, staff, and the wider community."