Civic leaders back proposals for redevelopment of sports facilities in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council's services and facilities committee on Thursday night, civic leaders threw their weight behind proposals for redevelopments at the Greenfields Sports Ground and The Grove School.

A group called Active Drayton that is made up of organisations including sports clubs and councillors is seeking to develop a new multi-sport all-weather pitch at The Grove School - suitable for hockey - and to revamp existing sports, ancillary and social facilities at Greenfields where Market Drayton Sports Association (MDSA) is based.

Proposals at Greenfields Sports Ground are for a new two-storey clubhouse with changing facilities, new tennis courts, and various-sized pitches including a 3G senior football pitch.

Plans for Greenfields Sports Ground in Market Drayton. Picture: Active Market Drayton.

Meanwhile, proposals are for the existing rugby pitch to remain while the training pitch to the side will become sole use for rugby.

The transformation project is estimated to cost more than £6 million.

A business plan will now be constructed before fundraising for the project will begin.

Councillor Tim Manton has urged the community to get behind the plans.

Chair of the services and facilities committee, Councillor Tim Manton who represents Market Drayton Town Council in the Active Drayton group said: "Councillors accepted the current stage that the project is at unanimously.

"I think everybody is generally very happy about the whole project, but there is plenty more work to be put into it, particularly with the next phase with the business plan and funding project which will be a project of its own.

"Thankfully councillors took a look at the plans and unanimously declared their support for it."