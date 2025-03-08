Builth Wells Rotary Club hosted their monthly quiz at a packed Greyhound Hotel recently



This was a very successful evening helping to raise funds for Builth Road Community Group. Money raised in the quiz, is then doubled by the Builth Rotary and the total allocated to the nominated recipient.

A cheque for £328 was presented to Steve Frost who represents Builth Road Community group by Rotary President, Robert Evans.

Steve said the money would help to continue to create a cohesive community in the Builth Road area, to make use of community spaces and promote active living by engaging within the environment.

Funds will help to maintain the play area for the children.