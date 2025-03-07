'We had to stand and watch as fire wrecked our beloved cafe': Family-run Ludlow cafe counting costs of major blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire firefighters rushed to Castle Lodge Buttery on Wednesday evening after a passerby saw smoke and flames inside the cafe building in Castle Square.

Immediately after dialling 999, the good samaritan reached out to a family friend of the cafe owners, who quickly alerted them to the blaze at their business.

Vicky Kirby, whose mother and sister Wendy and Becky Kirby have run the cafe for almost 20 years, explained: "My sister received the phonecall while she was at home, and immediately we all rushed down there.

"The fire had already taken hold and the flames could be seen coming out of the kitchen. We just had to stand and watch, feeling helpless."