Two-bedroom mid-terrace cottage to be sold at auction later this month with low guide price

The property in Pen-y-Bont-Fawr has been described as a "great investment opportunity or first-time home" by Auction House.

It will be sold via an online auction starting at 1pm on March 17 - running until the same time the following day.

The two-bedroom property, which is currently vacant, has a guide price of just £70,000.

A vacant two-bedroom property in Pen-y-Bont-Fawr will be sold at auction later this month. Picture: Auction House.

Auction House is hosting an open house event in March 13 between 12pm and 12.30pm.

The listing says: "Auction House welcomes this terrace cottage to auction which holds a great investment opportunity or first-time home. Currently being sold vacant, this family home is ideal for first-time investor or someone wanting to add to their already successful portfolio.

"In brief, to the ground floor the property has lounge, dining room, kitchen, access to the rear garden. To the first floor can be found currently two good-sized bedrooms and bathroom.

"This property is located in small village of Penybontfawr outside of Oswestry close to local schools, shops."

Further information can be found on Auction House.