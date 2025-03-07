Top national award for county school trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Bridges MAT was shortlisted for two awards at the annual MATA awards, run by the MAT Association (MATA), and was at the awards ceremony in Milton Keynes last night when the winners were announced.

MATA works to support and recognise the great work being done by multi-academy trusts up and down the country, celebrating their successes and the differences that they make to the lives of young people.

Severn Bridges was shortlisted in two categories at this year’s awards; The Inclusion Award, which awards outstanding achievement relating to SEND inclusion, and Best Small MAT of the Year, which it was delighted to win.

CEO Andrew Morris was at the event to accept the award on behalf of the teams across the Trust’s schools and said: “We are thrilled to be able to take this award back to our schools. It really is a fitting recognition of the fantastic work that our employees carry out every day across our trust.”

Although Severn Bridges MAT narrowly missed out in another award category at this year’s event, having been shortlisted in the Inclusion Award for its exceptional SEND provision, its work in SEND has been recognised elsewhere, as it has been shortlisted for Optimus Education’s prestigious MAT Excellence Awards, which will take place later in the year.

Severn Bridges, which currently has five Shrewsbury academies – Greenfields Primary, Harlescott Junior, Mount Pleasant Primary, Radbrook Primary, and Sundorne Infant School and Nursery, has plans for further expansion and continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing high-quality education for all pupils.