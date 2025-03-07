Shropshire farm gets permission to build 'egg farm of the future' despite objections from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In February last year, Griffiths Family Farms submitted a planning application for the building of two new 'barn egg laying units' at Ellerdine Grange Farm that would each hold 24,000 birds.

The proposed buildings are of a new, 'European' design of poultry house, based on the 'Kipster' concept - which are designed to produce carbon-neutral eggs.

The previous year, Lidl GB announced it would become the first grocer in the country to sell Kipster Eggs, and would seek to specifically utilise the eggs from the proposed development.

Peter de Roos, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, even chipped in, saying: "We would urge Telford & Wrekin Council to approve the plans to ensure that British shoppers have access to this industry-leading egg.”