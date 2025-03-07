Shrewsbury pub's extension plans get green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In October, the owners of The Corbet Arms in Uffington applied for permission to build a single-storey extension over the existing outdoor terrace to provide additional indoor dining and bar space.

It was the second time an application had been made to Shropshire Council, with the first having been rejected in 2022 over concerns about the design and potential impact on parking.

The latest application, submitted by Berrys on behalf of Mark Robson, states the "failing" pub was in a "state of disrepair" in 2009 before receiving "significant investment".

The application continues: "These changes and refurbishments show the good intentions of the applicant and the willingness to make this building a venue which is attractive and of a high quality.

"Their future visions for the building seek to continue this high design quality."

The Corbet Arms, Uffington. Photo: Google

The proposed extension would cover the existing terrace area which currently seats 89 people, and involve the demolition of a conservatory that seats 16 and an outdoor canopy shelter that seats 24. The new extension would provide seating for 118 people.

"The future of the building is reliant on bringing in business throughout all seasons," states the application.

"It is not viable to only thrive in the summer and drop off in the winter when the outdoor area is not used."

The demolition of the outdoor shelter area would provide an additional six parking spaces, while the application confirms there would be no impact on peak parking demand due to the net decrease of 11 covers.

Approving the application, Shropshire Council planning officers ruled the proposal had "overcome the previous reason for refusal on design", and granted permission for the scheme to go ahead.

The plans can be viewed online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 24/04016/FUL