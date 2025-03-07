Shakespeare wood to open to the public for charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The walk at Soulton Hall, near Wem on Sunday, April 26, coincides with the best time to see the woodland bluebell display.

Claimed to be the setting for Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’, the wood will be open to the public for only the second time since this classic comedy was written more than 500 years ago.

The wood opened to the public for the first time last May for the same charity.

Soulton Manor was purchased in 1556 by Sir Rowland Hill, the first protestant Lord Mayor of London. He remodelled and extended it into the Tudor building which we see today and which is still occupied by his descendants.

Sir Roland himself is thought to be mentioned in “As You Like It”, referred to as Sir Roland de Bois whose sons, Oliver, Jaques and Orlando, are three of the major characters in the play.

The play also features a dance, the intricacies of which are illustrated in a complex pattern laid out in a centuries-old courtyard pavement adjacent to the Soulton Hall. Visitors will be able to view it at the end of their walk.

Gillian Eleftheriou, a volunteer with the Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group, thanked the Ashton family, owners of Soulton Hall, for agreeing to host the bluebell walk for a second time.

“We are delighted that Tim has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support to receive the proceeds from this event for the second time,” she said. “The money raised will help support local people affected by cancer in Shropshire.

“Because the walk was so popular last year, we had many requests for another one this year. The Ashton family is very kindly making this an annual event on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire.”

Tim Ashton said: "Visitors will have the opportunity to wander through the historic landscape that scholars link to Shakespeare's senior play about love, just as it is carpeted with vibrant bluebells.

“This unique event offers a chance to connect with nature, immerse oneself in literary history and contribute to the crucial work of Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire.

“Imagine yourself transported to the Forest of Arden. This walk is a chance to experience the beauty of spring in a truly special and Shakespearean setting, all while supporting local people affected by cancer."

The circular walk takes about an hour and dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times to protect the woodland wildlife.

Appropriate footwear must be worn, bearing in mind that the path is subject to weather conditions. Sadly, the route is unsuitable for pushchairs, buggies or wheelchairs. There will be on-site parking and light refreshments.

Tickets, priced at £7 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for families, must be pre-booked online at https://macmillan-org.enthuse.com/cf/bluebellwalk2025 and are non-refundable.

Entry times are staggered so that visitors can enjoy a stroll through the beautiful woodland setting, filled with bird song, with access across surrounding fields where skylarks nest.

Walkers will be encouraged to arrive in three timed slots – morning 10am to 11am, lunchtime 12 noon to 1pm and afternoon 2pm to 3pm.

For more information email shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com.