Seven people police want to speak to over thefts in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford.

Curry’s, Telford Forge Retail Park on January 30

Taken at Curry’s, Telford Forge Retail Park, on January, 30 2025.

This first image is from Curry’s, Telford Forge Retail Park, on January 30, 2025 at around 3pm, when items were taken. (22/9139/25)

One Stop, Arleston Telford, February 1

Taken at One Stop, Arleston Telford, on February 1, 2025.

This second image is from One Stop, Arleston Telford, on February 1, 2025 around 7.55pm, when items were taken. (22/9728/25)

Farm Foods, Telford, February 4

Taken at Farm Foods, Telford, on the February 4, 2025.

This third image is from Farm Foods, Telford, on the February 4, 2025, when items were taken. (22/11003/25)

Tesco, Wrekin Retail Park, February 4

Taken at Farm Foods, Telford, on the 4 February, 2025.

This fourth image is from Tesco, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford, on February 4, 2025 around 3.30pm, when items were taken. (22/11030/25)

Sainsburys, Ketley, February 7

Taken at Sainsburys, Ketley, Telford, on February 7, 2025.

This fifth image is from Sainsburys, Ketley, Telford, on February 7, 2025 around 5.20am, when items were taken. (22/11803/25)

If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.