Road rage restaurant boss who battered man in front of his wife for 'overtaking' in Telford is ordered to pay £10,000 compensation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Father-of-one Raja Khan, aged 26, followed his victim home and battered him after “taking umbrage” to being overtaken.

Birmingham Crown Court was told that the victim pulled over due to having a flat tyre, so Khan stopped too and started an “altercation”.

Khan then followed him home to Wrockwardine in Telford and unleashed his attack on July 5, 2020.

After Khan had finished delivering the beating, he changed the number plates on his car to try and avoid being caught by police.