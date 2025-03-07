Powys residents who are struggling to pay their rent or move to a new rented home could be eligible to claim help through the county council.

Discretionary Housing Payments can be used to cover rent shortfalls: When your Housing Benefit or Universal Credit doesn't cover your full rent, rent deposits: If you need to move and can't afford the deposit and rent in advance: If you need to pay rent in advance for a new home.

Complete the Discretionary Housing Payment claim form online at https://en.powys.gov.uk/discretionaryhousingpayments

To be eligible you must be receiving Housing Benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit.

Help can be given over the phone by calling: 01597 827462.

“If you are struggling to pay your rent or want to move to a new home that is more suitable, but don’t have enough money, get in touch,” said Councillor David Thomas, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation.

“This fund was set up to help people affected by welfare reforms such as the benefit cap, removal of the spare room subsidy and changes to Local Housing Allowance rates, including the four-year freeze, but others could be eligible too!

“Submit an application and the council will consider your individual circumstances to determine if you qualify, how much you will receive, and for how long.”

Discretionary Housing Payments cannot be used to cover your council tax, but if you are struggling to pay, it is worth checking if you are eligible for a council tax reduction: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/4813/Council-Tax-reductions

Powys County Council also has a money advice service that can help with financial difficulties and offers guidance on bills, benefits and debt: https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice