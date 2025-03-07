Shropshire Star
Close

Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information following the theft of quad bike in the Rhayader area.

Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information following the theft of quad bike in the Rhayader area.

By Karen Compton
Published
The quad bike that has been stolen from the Rhayader area
The quad bike that has been stolen from the Rhayader area

The green Suzuki 400 quad bike was taken from a farm in the Pant-Y-Dwr area, near Rhayader on the afternoon of Thursday, March 6 2025.

Anyone with any information that may help the police investigation, should get in touch online via https://orlo.uk/eUsRn, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call 101 and quote DP-20250306-192

Similar stories
Most popular