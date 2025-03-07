Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information following the theft of quad bike in the Rhayader area.
The green Suzuki 400 quad bike was taken from a farm in the Pant-Y-Dwr area, near Rhayader on the afternoon of Thursday, March 6 2025.
Anyone with any information that may help the police investigation, should get in touch online via https://orlo.uk/eUsRn, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call 101 and quote DP-20250306-192