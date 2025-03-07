Multi-platinum Indie rockers named as headliners for Shrewsbury festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Heal Festival will return from September 19 to 21, at the DMOS West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.

Organisers said the event has been extended and will now feature an extra day following the success of 2024's show, which was named 'Best Festival' at the Shropshire Music Awards.

The event will again feature multiple stages and arenas, activities for all age groups, fairground attractions, games, street food, unique music zones - and a wellness village from which the festival takes its name.

In addition to music, free wellbeing demonstrations and children's activities will take place throughout the weekend.

The Fratellis, whose debut album sold more than a million copies in the UK, made their name with hits such as 'Chelsea Dagger'.

The Fratellis have been confirmed as one of the event's headliners.

Famed for their high energy sets they will be joined on stage by an extended band to give an extra special performance.

Organisers said that with the expanded festival format for 2025, more than 120 acts are expected to perform.

Other acts announced so far include DnB legend DJ Hazard, and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital – performing an Orbital DJ set.

Vanessa Sinclair, Heal Festival spokeswoman, said: "We were exceptionally proud of the turnout for last years show despite the dramatic thunder storms. Whilst many events are seeing a reduction in numbers due to the cost of living crisis and over saturation of the market, we have seen our audience jump up year on year.

"The Fratellis mark the beginning of our artist announcements, with many headliners yet to be announced.

"When you think of music from that era, The Fratellis' Chelsea Dagger is instantly recognisable. And as such has been adopted by many of the worlds top sports teams and competitions. You hear that rift and chant, and can instantly sing along to it. We welcome them to Heal not just because of their amazing back catalogue of music, but because they are famed for giving a top notch high energy performance.

"We are looking for more partners and organisations within the charity/third sector to get involved in the event. Its a powerful platform that has the face of a contemporary music and wellness festival and the spirit of a community group so therefore can reach and be a force for good to all parts of our communities whilst maintaining hopefully a edgy image."

Early buy tickets for the event are currently available - visit healfestival.co.uk for more information.