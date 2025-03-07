'Mess' over Shropshire Council's local plan 'will take a lot of cleaning up' - MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan has criticised Shropshire Council for its failure to deliver a Local Plan.

It comes after the authority was forced to withdraw the plan yesterday following years of delays and a damning verdict from planning inspectors.

Mrs Morgan has warned that the situation will leave communities vulnerable to speculative development and undermine efforts to provide the homes and infrastructure local people need.

There is now major uncertainty over what happens without an adopted plan, with Shropshire Council already without a five year land supply - another key element which controls development.

The MP said that without an approved Local Plan, communities across Shropshire are being 'left in limbo', with decisions on housing and infrastructure set to be taken in a piecemeal fashion rather than as part of a well-thought-out strategy.

She said: "The people of Shropshire deserve better than this shambles. After years of delays and indecision, the council has failed to get a grip on the Local Plan, leaving communities at the mercy of speculative developers."

The MP said that the issue will be another major problem for Shropshire Council's next administration to tackle following May's elections.

She added: "This should never be about party politics – it’s about doing what’s right for Shropshire. The mess we are now in will take a lot of cleaning up from whoever forms the next administration.”