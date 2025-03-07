Fun Lovin' Criminal to rock Albert's Shed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Huey Morgan is bringing his NYC Block Party to Albert's Shed, in the county town's Barker Street.

Huey Morgan

Described as "the musical equivalent of the cosmic Big Bang, disco, hip hop and funk collided in an almighty collision in late 70s New York, with call and response choruses sat astride Get Down breaks and fast’n’furious hip hop mixing", Huey takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

Morgan is better known as frontman of 90's rap-rock outfit Fun Lovin’ Criminals and he is also a hugely respected BBC 6 Music DJ.

Coming from his hometown of New York, Huey has perfected the sound over decades as an in-demand DJ and musician.

A spokesperson for Albert's Shed said: "It's a great act for us. Many will remember Huey Morgan from Fun Lovin' Criminals and it is great that he is coming to Albert's Shed with Huey Morgan's NYC Block Party - it will help put us on the map."

Tickets cost £22 and age restrictions apply.