Fresh image released of missing Market Drayton woman as police search continues

Christine Fish was last seen on CCTV in Shrewsbury last Friday (February 28) although the 55-year-old has been missing from her home in Market Drayton since Wednesday (February 26).

The new image shows Christine walking into WH Smith in Castle Street around 9.40am on Friday, shortly after she had gone into the Blacks store in Shoplatch at 9.15am.

It’s also believed her phone was used in Sutton Hill in Telford on Monday (March 3).

Christine Fish, of Market Drayton, is still missing. This is the latest image of her. Photo: West Mercia Police

Christine is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, slim build, with grey shoulder length hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, Lilo and Stitch jumper, a purple/black coloured Regatta coat, black jeans and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Michael Dunscombe said: “It is now a week and a half since Christine was reporting missing and a week since she was last seen on CCTV in Shrewsbury town centre.

"Of course, her family and ourselves are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and would ask Christine, or anyone who knows where she is or has seen her, to please get in contact with us.

"If you see Christine or have any information that would help find her, please ring police on 01743 264807 and quote incident 00573_i of the 28 February."