Firefighters rush to Telford neighbourhood after open fire involving lithium iron battery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.53pm reporting the fire in the open at Burnside in Brookside.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the open fire that involved one lithium iron battery.

Crews remained at the scene of the incident to monitor the area.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

