Builth Male Voice Choir accompanist, Ann Bufton, performed her final concert for the choir in their annual St David’s Day concert

Amazingly, Ann has performed this role for over 41 years.

Bob Jones, one of the choir’s longest serving choir members, presented Ann with a cut glass rose bowl to commemorate her outstanding commitment to the choir through weekly rehearsals and many choir performances each year.

The choir’s Musical Director, Adrian Morgan has known Ann for 26 years and thanked her for her amazing dedication not only to Builth MVC but also to other choirs and soloists that have benefitted from her talents as a very accomplished and sympathetic accompanist over the years. Truly magnificent!

Local pianist Sirwan Hariri is now taking on the role so the choir can continue to perform in events as usual.

Singer songwriter Sara Davies was the soloist for the concert and she raised the roof with her powerful rendition of her own Welsh songs, many of which will be available from a soon to be released album

The choir sang popular favourites in Welsh and English such as Rachie, Tra Bo Dau, Bring Him Home from Les Misérables and a new unique arrangement by Jeffrey Howard of Can’t Help Falling in Love. All proceeds will benefit Builth Wells Community Support.