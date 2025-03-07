'As always we will rise above this' - Shrewsbury homeless charity 'distressed' after windows smashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Ark was all boarded up this week after suffering an act of vandalism overnight.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the organisation said someone smashed their windows and "threw a large rock" through one of them while clients were sleeping inside.

In January, the service became part of a joint initiative with the Shropshire Council Rough Sleeping Team to give overnight accommodation to people sleeping outside, within the county.

Photo: The Shrewsbury Ark

It meant the town centre hub became a venue for the overnight accommodation every night of the week. The service began operating every night for two months, and is set to come to an end on March 23.

Posting on social media on Thursday, a spokesperson for The Ark said: "Anyone passing may have noticed our windows have been smashed. Unfortunately an individual - not an Ark client - decided whilst our clients were sleeping to smash our windows and throw a large rock through the last one.

"This obviously distressed our clients, security and our staff, we are supposed to be our rough sleepers safe haven. But as always we will rise above this, the police were informed and a glazing company called."

Donations can be made to the charity online using this JustGiving link.