Wolves partners with Telford College to offer students a new course and enrichment opportunities

Starting from September, students at Telford College will be able to study a BTEC level three extended diploma in sport enabling them to obtain valuable industry knowledge in areas such as anatomy and physiology, sports coaching, sports science and performance analysis.

The two-year course that is part of the relaunch of the Wolves Foundation's 'Football & Education’ programme will provide students with a range of enrichment opportunities, including the chance to represent the Wolves Foundation in fixtures against other professional club community organisations in the EFL League and visits to the Premier League club's Molineux stadium and Compton Park training ground.

The programme has previously ran in years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

The course has been designed to try and improve employability options for youngsters and prepare students for various potential opportunities within the world of sport.

"We are delighted to be working with the leadership team at Telford College to relaunch the Football & Education programme," said post-16 education and skills manager at the Wolves Foundation, Brad Moore.

"It was a programme which we delivered successfully in the years leading up to the pandemic, and will once again offer students the opportunity to obtain a qualification which can lead to a career in sport.

"We have previously seen students who have completed the course either go on to continue their studies via a sport-related degree, or obtain employment within teaching, sports coaching and some within Wolves Foundation.

"Another huge positive of the Football & Education programme is that, in addition to the academic and practical learning, there are also numerous enrichment opportunities during the year, notably having the chance to play fixtures against other club community organisations (CCOs) from the EFL and Premier League.

The Wolves Foundation has partnered with Telford College. From left to right, John Walton from the Wolves Foundation, Melanie Newbrook and Andy Turner from Telford College, and Brad Moore from the Wolves Foundation.

"Opponents include the likes of CCO’s from Liverpool, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, and the programme offers a really positive experience of competitive football.

"As a whole, the qualification and associated benefits provide students a well-rounded and fulfilling experience, which has such a positive impact on their career development and future prospects."

Through the scheme, students will enjoy access to Telford College's sporting facilities including their large sports hall, indoor 3G football pitch, outdoor 3G all-weather pitch, professional studio and gym.

Director of vocational studies at Telford College, Andy Turner said: "Our sport provision at the college has been developed for next academic year to provide students with even greater opportunities to progress into higher education and careers in sport.

Telford College's Wellington Campus. Picture: Sam Bagnall.

"This new partnership with Wolves Foundation on our football education course is a big part of our new suite of courses at level three - which include pathways in football, sport and exercise science, or sports coaching and physical education.

"The football education programme will provide young people with an amazing opportunity to fulfil their academic potential, whilst also developing their ability and understanding in football - both as players and coaches."

Prospective students can find out more about the course at an opening evening at Telford College's Wellington campus on March 12 between 5pm and 7.30pm