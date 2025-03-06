Whitchurch Rotary launches new community fund giving residents or groups a 'helping hand'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Their new 'Helping Hands' project has already seen the organisation reserve an initial £5,000 to help bring ideas to life or help anyone who needs a cash-boost.

Whitchurch Rotary said the fund has been designed to "bridge gaps for those facing immediate needs or challenges".

Funding could go towards supporting residents who need help or are in "crisis", enhancing a community space, helping someone to cope with a personal issue, or to kickstart a small initiative that could make a difference in the town.

Applications for funding will open soon through Whitchurch Rotary's website, email or paper forms.

Whitchurch Rotary president David Ryder said: "The focus is on providing quick, simple, straightforward and efficient support for those in need, before it becomes too late. Our grants could be available within days.

"There are times when urgent support is needed and existing services just aren’t there to help in time. It might be a health emergency, a struggling community project, or someone facing a crisis.

"We want rotary to be a local helping hand that acts fast, makes a difference, and supports those who need it most. Anyone with an idea or proposal, that meets the criteria and could positively impact the surrounding communities, is encouraged to apply."