South Shropshire tennis club 'delighted' after being granted charitable status

Bishop’s Castle Tennis Club said the status, awarded by the Charity Commission, will help to create "longer term stability" for the club.

“This is brilliant news”, said club chair Larry Monk. “We were delighted to receive an email confirming this award.

"It’s been a number of years in the planning and our committee, who are all volunteers, have worked hard to achieve this with support from club members."

Larry added: “As a club there has always been a commitment to serve our local community. Being awarded charity status will improve the club’s longer term stability and provide us with a great platform to seek grant funding.

"It’s also an opportunity to work with community partners to promote public use."

Local patron and newly appointed trustee Sue Cooper MBE has successfully championed many other charities and, with her experience, looks forward to helping to deliver the club’s charitable outcomes.

She said: “It’s about being inclusive and facilitating access to all regardless of personal circumstance.

“Tennis is a great sport for people of all ages and at every level from beginners to the experienced. To enable enjoyment of the game and improvement of skills is such a positive thing for both mind and body, not to mention the social aspect. Over the years I’ve made great friends playing tennis."

Bishop’s Castle Tennis Club's Annual General Meeting takes place in March and will see the formal election of the new trustees as well as a celebratory toast.

For more information visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/BishopsCastleTennisClub.