Telford skateboarder sentenced for racist insult after calling Indian restaurant owner a 'rapist'

Tristan Jones, 26, of Deercote in Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Justice Centre - after previously admitting charges of racially aggravated harassment, and damaging property.

Simon Warlock, prosecuting, told the court the incident had taken place late in the afternoon on February 18, 2023.

He said Jones had been with a group of skateboarders who were outside the Spiceland Restaurant in Wellington.

Telford Magistrates Court

Mr Warlock said that at around 5.15pm a member of staff had left the premises to buy further provisions for the restaurant, but he was 'obstructed' by the group of skateboarders.

The court was told that the restaurant's owner came outside to tell the group to get out of the road, when he was confronted by Jones, who admitted calling him a 'rapist'.

Mr Jones' own barrister said that he accepted the comment was racist, because it was made in the context of "social issues" that Telford has faced.