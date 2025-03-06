Six cleared from vacant flat over concerns about drug use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Police said that they had gone to the property, at Dalford Court, Hollinswood, yesterday - March 5,

They said two people had been arrested and the others were removed, with the flat returned to the landlord.

Claire Ellis, Police Community Support Officer for the Nedge Safer neighbourhood Team, said they would look to tackle issues that are affecting people's quality of life.

She said: "Yesterday, the 5th of March, the Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team were made aware that that a group of people had gained entry to flat in Dalford Court, Hollinswood. The vacant flat was being used to take drugs and commit illegal activity.

"Officers found six people at the address, two were arrested at the scene and the others were removed. The flat was then secured, and the landlord was able to take back ownership.

"Illegal activity can lead to further problems within the community, including violent crime and anti-social behaviour. This can negatively impact the neighbourhood’s reputation and reduce the quality of life for those living there. This is extremely worrying and will not be tolerated.

"Understanding the broad impact of illicit drug activities demonstrates the importance of being vigilant for the sake of both landlords’ investments and the community it is located within.

"We are currently working with partner agencies to help improve the local areas of residence and reduce crime. It is only by working together that we can address these issues.

"If you have any concerns that you feel we should be aware of, please do not hesitate to contact us at: Nedge.snt@westmercia.police.uk. For emergencies, please call 999 and for non-emergencies 101."