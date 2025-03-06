Severn Trent urges customers across West Midlands to stop the block for British Pie Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the week-long celebration of pies, which runs until March 9, seeing people celebrate the occasion by making a pie from scratch or serving one as part of a dinner, Severn Trent are asking people to think about what they do with the leftovers and the ingredients that aren’t used.

The water and waste company is reminding everyone to ‘be a binner, not a blocker’, saying that the gravy and other ingredients can create fatbergs in the sewers and cause blockages, which can lead to flooding in customers’ homes.

The water company is giving advice to customers so that they can enjoy the week without any issues and is asking everyone to share this guidance with their loved ones and neighbours so that we can weather the winter together.

Grant Mitchell, Sewer Blockages Lead at Severn Trent, said: “You can’t beat a good pie, but there are a lot of things used to make them that can cause problems for the sewers, which in turn could cause problems for customers.

“We want to avoid that, so once again we are asking everyone to ‘be a binner, not a blocker’.

"Things like gravy and other pies fillings may seem like they won’t cause harm if washed down the sink, but they really can.

“Fatbergs can form and cause blockages, which could prove to be an expensive fix for customers, so we would advise everyone to throw their leftovers in the bin and help protect the sewers and potentially themselves.”

Severn Trent have shared some helpful tips on how you can prevent blockages when making pies this week.

These include using kitchen roll to soak up grease from plates and pans before washing up , collecting used cooking oil, fat and grease into a container, jar or tin and put it in the bin once cool and making sure things like gravy or anything else used for the fillings is binned rather than washed down the sink.

Severn Trent managed to clear 28,782 blockages last year and also successfully prevented nearly 19 million litres of fats, oil and grease from entering the sewers.