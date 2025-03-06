Schoolchildren asked to name Shropshire's new beavers - here's how to submit your suggestions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two beavers were released into the wild last month in a partnership project between Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Two beavers are now living in an enclosure in Shrewsbury. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

It is hoped the project will see the beavers manage and restore the wetland habitat on the 8.5 hectare site at the town council’s Old River Bed nature reserve.

Now the wildlife trust is inviting local school children to name the pair of Shrewsbury beavers, a male and a female, which were relocated from Scotland.

The beavers were released in Shrewsbury last month. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

In a social media post, Shropshire Wildlife Trust said: "Calling local primary schools! Help us name Shrewsbury’s beavers!

"Two beavers have arrived in Shrewsbury from Scotland to take up residence at the Old River Bed Nature Reserve – but they need names! Shropshire Wildlife Trust & Shrewsbury Town Council are inviting local primary schools to help us find the perfect names for our new furry neighbours, Mr. & Mrs. Beaver!

"Did you know? Beavers are amazing ecosystem engineers! They help prevent flooding, create habitats for other species, and even improve water quality. Their iron-coated orange teeth never stop growing, helping them to munch through branches with ease! What would YOU name them?"

To take part, children are being invited to choose one name for the male and one for the female as a class or school.

Once chosen, staff member are being asked to submit them via the Shropshire Wildlife Trust website.

The deadline is Tuesday, March 18 when a panel of experts will shortlist the best names for a public vote, the wildlife trust said.