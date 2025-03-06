Police appeal for witnesses after three-car crash leaves two people in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the crash on the A483 between Newtown and Abermule just before 6.30am on Tuesday (March 4).

A spokesman for the force said: "The collision involved a Vauxhall, an Audi and a Volkswagen, and resulted in two people being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A483 between Newtown and Abermule at the time of the collision to get in touch. The team are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident."

People can contact the force at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101.