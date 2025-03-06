Police appeal for man wanted after failing to appear at Birmingham Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The British Transport Police (BTP) are looking for information on Jay Richardson, from Birmingham, who is wanted for failing to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on December 17 last year.

Jay, 21, was charged with making indecent images of a child, possession of a knife in public and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs following an incident at Acocks Green Railway station on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Officers have been making extensive attempts to try and locate Jay but have so far been unable to trace him.

His whereabouts are currently unknown, however, he is known to have links to both Telford and Staffordshire.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Do you know where Jay Richardson from Birmingham is?

"He is wanted after failing to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday 17 December after being charged with making indecent images of a child, possession of a knife in public and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, following an incident at Acocks Green Railway station on Thursday 18 February 2021."

Anyone who has information on Jay's whereabouts can get in touch with the BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 431 of 18 February 2021.