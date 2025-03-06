Pilot study aimed at reducing risk of falls for patients is completed at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The three-month study looking at ways to improve mobility and strength of patients to reduce the risk of falls took place on Ward 27 at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Charity Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin conducted the 'Supporting Health Through Movement' pilot with support from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It focused on improving patient mobility, preventing deconditioning, reducing the risk of falls and supporting a smoother transition from hospital to community care.

SaTH says hospital associated deconditioning (HAD) can happen when patients are inactive and stay in bed all day - leading to a decline in mobility.

The hospital trust stated that 10 days in a hospital bed is the equivalent of 10 years of ageing in muscles for people aged 80 and over.

Working in partnership with hospital and community teams, Energize's Christina Morgan, Live Longer Better manager, and Iain Howard, exercise instructor, worked with Movement Matters/Reconditioning lead at SaTH, Lynette Williams, and quality matron Clare Walsgrove.

Tailored sessions focusing on HAD and highlighting the importance of encouraging movement during hospital stays were delivered online and in-person to ward staff, including nurses, sisters, healthcare assistants, and clerks.

Christina said: "It was quite a challenging pilot but provided a unique and beneficial learning experience for all involved.

"The initiative was received well on the ward by staff and patients. There is a desire by hospital staff to support patients to move more and be more active during their hospital stay, but there are multiple barriers which can prevent this happening.

"The pilot looked at implementing realistic and achievable actions that could be put in place on the ward, whilst encouraging conversations with both staff and patients. We provided bed, chair and standing exercises and patients were also provided with hand putty to strengthen their dexterity along with resistance bands to promote strength."

Quality matron Clare added: "We are doing a lot of work to improve the mobility of patients whilst they are in hospital to support their recovery, and it was beneficial to work alongside the Energize team, looking at how our patients can be encouraged to move more and further educate all our colleagues on how they can play their part."

Energize will share results from the study with SaTH and make recommendations for improvements to reduce the risk of falls.

Paula Gardner, SaTH's interim chief nursing officer, said: "We all know how important it is for patients to stay as active as possible as it helps with their recovery and when they go home or into the community if they learn from what they have been shown in hospital it means they are less likely to be readmitted.

"Thank you to all those who took part and conducted the study. With all the information and data gained, it will help our patients during their stay in hospital and when they are back out in the community."