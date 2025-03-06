Peter Rhodes on plugs, WD40 and why America needs enemies

Damn right. Yet only a minor adjustment would not only make things simpler for foreigners but also remove the implied threat to birds. Thus killing two wombats with one catapult.

And so off into town to kick-start the British economy with the purchase of a new rubber sink plug. This is to replace the original pop-up plug, which is a shining example of smart-arse technology conquering common sense.

I'm sure you know the device. Press it in and the plug seals, press it again and the plug unseals. And then one day you press it and it refuses to pop up and you can't even pull it up to drain the sink. I hope I'm not spoiling your fun by revealing that the online solution (God bless you, YouTube) involves one rubber glove and a squirt of WD-40.