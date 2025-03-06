Images reveal how new play area in Broseley will look with sandpits, mini diggers and climbing frames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Details and images of a scheme to revamp Birchmeadow Park play area have been announced by Shropshire Council.

Work to upgrade facilities will start in Easter and is expected to be completed in time to welcome visitors in the summer holidays.

Kompan has been appointed to design and install the new scheme. Improvements have been funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and by Broseley Town Council.

A 3D design showing how the new play area at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park will look. Picture: Shropshire Council.

The project is being run jointly by Shropshire Council, Broseley Town Council and the Birchmeadow Park Management Committee.

The new play area will feature some somersault bars and climbing features to "develop strength and encourage movement".

A spinner bowl and mini sand diggers will also be installed.

Shropshire Council said a fenced-in and sand-covered zone has been designed "with younger children in mind".

Built above the giant sandpit will be a tower and platform linked by a raised tunnel for children to climb through and explore.

Next to the sand-filled area will be features which it's hoped will help children to develop their balancing skills, such as a ‘sway alley’ with a series of suspended 'logs' that children walk across and a line of 'stepping flowers'.

In the adjacent zone, children can test their bravery on a climbing tower, scramble up a four-metre high climbing net or over giant rocks.

The new play area will also boast a spinning 'WeHopper’ advanced-style seesaw.

Meanwhile, the park's zipwire and teen shelter will also be refurbished as part of the project.

The county council said "inclusive and accessible" features have been incorporated into the designs, so that children with different abilities can play together.

Swings will have accessible seats while the roundabout can be accessed by people using a wheelchair, and interactive games at the play area will also have a panel showing how to use British Sign Language.

Changes are also going to be made to the play area's entry point to make it "easier" for users of motorised scooters and larger push chairs to gain access.

Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, Robert Macey, said: "We are delighted to see all the partners working together to create such a great asset for the people of Broseley and visitors to the area. Visiting the park is a great way for children and young people to enjoy being outside, increase their activity levels, learn new skills and meet up with their friends."

Caroline Bagnall, county and town councillor for Broseley, added: "It’s been wonderful to be able to work with the community to help shape the new play area and incorporate elements that will enable children and young people with different abilities to play together."

New signs will also be installed at Birchmeadow Park play area to "remind visitors" about the town’s heritage and promote other places where they can enjoy outdoor activities in the region.

Area sales manager at Kompan Millie Vozza said she hopes the community will join them for a "celebration event" in the summer when the new play area is expected to open.

