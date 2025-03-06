'I want to start a book-reading revolution' says county MP calling for more support for libraries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has announced his support for the annual event which is taking today (March 6).

World Book Day celebrates reading as an entertaining, social, and fun thing for children and adults to engage in.

Mr Anderson referred to a survey of 76,131 young people aged between five and 18 by the National Literacy Trust which found that just one in three enjoy reading for fun - the lowest level since 2005.

In October, the organisation said "reading enjoyment levels have decreased by 8.8 percentage points over the past year alone".

The survey found that one in five eight to 18-year-olds said they read something daily in their free time.

Moreover, in 2023 the charity stated that almost one million children do not have a book of their own.

Mr Anderson is calling on ministers to empower public libraries to expand their outreach work in local communities.

His campaign is part of a long-term ambition to enhance public services in South Shropshire.

The Conservative MP said he wants to identify the "needs" of local public services and deliver funding to address them.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "I am proud to be supporting World Book Day in South Shropshire on March 6. I love reading to my children and helping them to read for themselves.

"Reading for fun is the single biggest indicator that a child will grow up to enjoy a happier and more successful life. Sadly, reading for fun is at an all-time low and more than one million children do not have a book of their own.

"I want to start a book-reading revolution, making it a fun and social thing to do. Libraries play a vital role in our communities, granting access to a wide range of literature.

"So, I want to ensure they are supported. That's why I have urged Ministers to publish a strategy to help our libraries grow and innovatively support our local communities."

