I visited Crufts for the first time at the 2025 opening day and I left the NEC with my tail wagging

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crufts 2025 is welcoming thousands of precious pups and their wonderful owners to Birmingham's NEC to get their paws on the top prizes at the world's most iconic dog competition.

Entering hall five of the NEC, the main hall for the four day event, I felt a wave of competitiveness surround me instantly. However, what suprised me the most, was the immense sense of community between the competitors.

Reporter Daniel Walton with Murphy from Dudley

I could see dog owners sharing tips while their furry companions socialised together. Families groomed their dogs and prepared for their slots - everyone was just talking and it was clear that they were all having fun.

This was my first visit to Crufts in person. I've only ever watched the event on TV previously - with my Staffordshire bull terrier Loki - and I always got the impression that it was like an ultra-competative competition, however, I would find the reality to be the exact opposite, it's one the friendliest events I have ever been too.

Everyone was having a great time laughing and joking together while waiting for their time to perform, not quite the ultra-formal event that I thought it would be.

First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham

As I continued to walk around the halls, I was amazed, hundreds - possibly thousands - of dogs in one location and it was relatively clean.

There was no wet dog smell, no dog mess, instead, there was a smell of freshly cooked food, fragrances, coffee and perfumes. It was an entirelly pleasant experience to walk around and just visit each stall and look at the competing dogs.

While at the event, I managed to catch up with West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Aimee Holtom, 28, from Shrewsbury, and her long-haired dauchsund's Meeya, Bree, Beau and Woody.

Appearing at the event, Aimee, who missed the chance to compete last year due to an unexpected birth, said: "I'm so happy to be here. The M6 was terrible but, we're all here now.

"It's such a fantastic event. We actually missed it last year because Ellie gave birth to a litter of puppies on the day of Crufts. They are actually performing today, so exactly one year ago."

Aimee Holton from Shrewsbury with two of her dogs

The first day of the event features agility and heel events, as well as junior competition and the ever popular fly-ball.

Mabel Hughes, who visited the show with sister Clara, said: "It's really great here. We own dogs, but I think they're a bit too boyish to go on stage.

"It's great to see everyone interacting, it's really nice, even though it's a competition everyone is just getting along and helping each other out. It's really friendly."

This dog was having a relaxing day

While the goal of the competition may be to win prizes and podium places, you could tell that the real goal of attending was to share knowledge and take part in the community.

Another local competitor we managed to catch up with was horse groomer Jack Mills, 29, from Lower Gornal, with his English bull terrier, Murphy.

Talking about the event, Jack said: "It's great to finally be here. It's exciting, but yea, I think we are both really nervous too.

"Honestly we are here for the experience. It's Murphy's first time here, so I'll love him no matter if he wins or loses, but it's all about the experience."

Jack Mills from Dudley and his lovely dog Murphy

The event has drawn dog fans far and wide to the West Midlands, with some even travelling from other countries to take part.

Visiting from France was Louise Blanchet, she said: "It's a really great event. I'm really happy to be here.

"Crufts is known all over the world, it's an amazing event that brings dog people together. Plus getting to see all the dogs here. It's really great."

Hundreds of dogs attended the first day of the event

Among the many competitive show rings are also plenty of stalls selling delicious foods consisiting of burgers, wraps, falafel and tasty drinks like coffee and teas, as well as a huge variety of dog-related items.

One stall that many visited was a teddy-bear vendor that sold out favourite dog breeds in the form of huggable toys. The bears were so life-like, some dogs even couldn't tell the difference.

Amy Hobson travelled from South Wales with her blue Staffordshire bull terrier, Macy, she said: "Oh it's been great so far. We have only been here a few hours but it's amazing.

"I have been coming here for as long as I can remember, but it's Macy's first time. She is obviously getting all the attention.

Macy the Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier made some friends

Continuing to walk around hall two, we met Luke Andrews who had travelled all the way from Plymouth with his adorable border terrier Cat.

He said: "Oh it's very exciting, we have travelled from Plymouth to be here. It's been a long long day. It's a great event. It's going really well, it's just very exhausting, there is a lot to prepare for."

Dog owners made last minute alterations to their companions coats

I was shocked by the variety of dogs attending, anything from large Siberian huskies, all the way down to tiny Chuihuahas.

On the way around we talked to Robyn Jones, who has travelled to Crufts with her six-year-old Chihuahua, Albie, who amazingly came in third place in his group.

She said: "It was very nerve-wracking. I think we are both very tired now.

Robyn Jones and her chihuahua Albie. Albie came in third in his class!

"We have been preparing for this for six months, so it's nice to see our hard work pay off. We came in third so, I'm really really proud of her."

Crufts will continue for three more days, with contestants and their pups taking to the show ring to try their paw at getting the top spot.

For more information on winners of the event, visit the Crufts website.