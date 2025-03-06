Health and wellness company set up by Shrewsbury Town's head of medical performance launches yoga and pilates classes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Motum Health and Welness in Vanguard Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, aspires to be a “one-stop shop” for all things fitness and recovery.

Owned by Chris Skitt, who has just worked his 1,000th game for Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Motum offers everything from physiotherapy, sports massage, and personal training.

Motum is now offering yoga and pilates. Pictured are yoga instructor Cat Merrick and Motum owner Chris Skitt. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

It has helped clients recover from sports injuries, manage chronic pain and even undergo successful post-surgical rehabilitation.

Its latest addition - yoga and pilates - hopes to open the doors of Motum wider.

Yoga instructor Cat Merrick, who has been working with Chris since 2018, will be delivering some of the sessions at the Shrewsbury site.

Yoga at Motum. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Cat said: “Alongside all of his work in football as well, Chris sees everyday patients within his physiotherapy practice.

“And he wanted his own centre that was almost like a one-stop shop where you can have physiotherapy, sports massage, rehabilitation, and personal training.

“Because we worked so well together, he wanted me to come onboard too. There’s an upstairs studio space in the venue. They wanted me to launch the restore program, which is essentially more restorative practices like yoga and pilates.”

Cat has been teaching yoga in Shrewsbury for nearly a decade. She hopes that the program designed at Motum will appeal to people of all abilities, backgrounds and needs.

From beginners' yoga, a far slower, more instructive session, to hatha yoga, which focuses on physical postures and breathing techniques, Cat believes that there is something for everyone.

Motum is also offering pilates at its Shrewsbury site. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Pilates is also on offer at Motum now, which Cat said is a great choice for those wanting to correct posture, gain flexibility, and even “realign” their bodies after injury.

“Chris's approach is all around recovery, strength and physiotherapy, all of the classes are designed to be a physical functional support to the body,” Cat explained.

“So it's not necessarily all aspects of yoga that are covered, but everything will lead you to feel better in your body and better in yourself.”

Find out more information about Motum Health and Wellness’ new yoga and pilates offering via the official website.