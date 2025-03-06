The first efforts to rejuvenate the Chamber of Trade in Builth Wells are looking very positive

About 20 people turned up to an initial meeting at the Strand Hall last week and a few more showed an interest but were unable to attend.

The chamber used to run a few events in the town before the Covid pandemic hit and although still in existence, it has been quiet since.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies called the meeting to try and resurrect the chamber to give local businesses a voice.

He said: “We had a good meeting and I would say about 12 businesses were represented and three or four couldn’t attend but showed an interest by contacting me.

“I was hoping to see some more pubs, b and b’s, hotels, guest houses and cafes etc but we had a good general showing from the high street.

“Overall I was very happy and so there is a bit of positivity. I think it is important, especially at the moment, to give businesses in Builth Wells a voice, so that they can approach the town council or Powys County Council with any issues and concerns or ideas they may have

“I think it would be a huge loss if the chamber of trade finished and I am not prepared to let it close without trying to rejuvenate it, because once it’s gone it’s much harder to start it up again.”

The annual general meeting of the Chamber of Trade has now been called on Thursday, March 6 at the Strand Hall at 7pm.

At this meeting it is hoped the group will choose a new chairman, secretary and treasurer and they will need to agree on people to sign the cheque book.

Once key committee members are in place they will be able to focus on the work of the Chamber of Trade.

Gwyn said: “Anyone in business in the town is welcome to come to the meeting, you have to be a member to vote but we are taking new members at the moment.”

For more information contact Gwyn Davies on 07989 582799.