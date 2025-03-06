Cat stuck up 60-foot tree for three days is rescued by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crew at Albrighton Fire Station had their training drill disturbed on Wednesday evening (March 5) when a call came in for a 'small animal rescue'.

The team rushed to Lizard Lane at Tong, Shifnal at around 7pm to find a cat named Jasmine trapped up a 60fttree. According to the fire service, she'd been there for around three days.

After some coaxing, one of the crew managed to bring Jasmine back to the safety of her owners.

Photo: Albrighton Fire Station

A spokesperson for Albrighton Fire Station said: "When in attendance crews met with the operations manager and it was clear by the meowing that poor Jasmine was stuck and had been for some days.

"Crews got to work negotiating uneven terrain and pitched the 13.5-meter ladder carefully and with precision towards where Jasmine was perched some 10 or so meters high.

"With a lot of 'here kitty kitty' firefighter Hickman managed to coax Jasmine and bring her back to the safety of her owners.

"Well done to all involved on the safe rescue of Jasmine - you all did 'purrrrrrrrfect'."

