Work to restore Builth Wells’ war memorial will be starting in the early summer

Stonemason Jonathan Protheroe of William Protheroe Limited in Llangunllo near Knighton will be starting work on the memorial in June.

Town clerk Louise Hammond told the town council at the February meeting that the work would take two to three months.

It will include Jonathan carrying out work on the sky face as the soldiers are crumbling away and he will also clean and do some pointing work on the memorial.

William Protheroe Ltd is a family-run business that produces hand-carved stone memorials, plaques and sculptures.

They have been using traditional methods and tools since 1848, bringing out the natural beauty of this material in a way that the use of modern techniques and equipment can never hope to equal.

Members noted that the work will start this summer and welcomed the news.