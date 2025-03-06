Successful applicants embark on their feasibility studies in decarbonising agriculture

The projects will explore innovative solutions that apply a whole systems approach to understanding the role of agriculture and land-based industries in enabling decarbonisation across rural communities.

The funding for the projects has been secured through the Welsh Government’s Whole Systems Research and Innovation in Decarbonisation (WSRID) Challenge Fund.

Rural Mid Wales has a strong agricultural community, a vital economic sector with extensive employment across the region.

The Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs) for Powys and Ceredigion highlight the urgent need for £559 million investment in grid infrastructure to support the energy transition to net zero. However, smart, innovative solutions that integrate agriculture can reduce this cost and accelerate progress.

These projects are currently at the feasibility study stage, meaning more work will be needed before any future actions or implementations take place.

Severn Wye Energy Agency’s focus is Helping business lower the load. Focusing on implementing Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) in industrial and business parks, this project aims to reduce energy demand on the grid through local renewable energy generation and battery storage. It will be based at Four crosses near Welshpool.

The Centre for Energy Equality will focus on HARVEST (Holistic Agricultural and Rural Virtual Energy System Transition).

Using a decentralised, community-owned model, a virtual power plant that would link household, business, and farm-based renewable energy systems—such as solar panels and batteries, it is based in Llanidloes.

Challoch Energy – Village rural energy in Mid Wales:

They will evaluate the potential for developing a community based, local integrated energy system which will both decarbonise the community and bring financial benefits through more affordable energy. Locations across both counties are being scoped to identify which communities are suitable, aiming for an even split across both Local Authorities.

Lafan & Coleg Sir Gâr will look at sustainable utilisation of livestock slurry for renewable generation, grid optimisation and excess nutrient export to a centralised treatment hub.

They will investigate ways to use livestock slurry (a mix of manure and water from farms) to produce renewable energy. This will include the additional aim to recover useful nutrients from the slurry and find ways to improve how the energy grid works, making it more efficient and sustainable. Based in Felinfach.

Water to Water – First Welsh Net Zero milk: Partnering with First Milk, the project aims to demonstrate the potential of Smart Local Energy Systems on dairy farms across Ceredigion, enabling energy self-sufficiency whilst ensuring long-term financial stability and driving the potential for accelerated renewable uptake in rural communities.

In a joint statement, Joint Chairs of Growing Mid Wales Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “These projects showcase the innovative spirit of our region. By exploring how agriculture and land-based industries can contribute to decarbonisation, we are setting the foundation for a more sustainable and resilient Mid Wales.

“Through collaboration and innovative thinking, these feasibility studies are a vital step in trying to tackle climate change while supporting our rural communities and economies.”

For further details about the WSRID Challenge Fund and the successful projects, visit https://www.growingmid.wales/WSRID.

