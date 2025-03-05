The Welsh government's spending plans for the next year were given the go-ahead in the Senedd on Tuesday

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds

Its £26bn budget for the NHS, education and other public services passed a crucial vote after Labour ministers won the support of Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds last month.

Government politicians needed the help of one opposition Mid and West Wales member Jane Dodds was won over after ministers promised a ban on greyhound racing and £1 bus fares for under-21s.

The Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru opposed the package, which covers the next financial year.

Labour MSs banged Senedd tables as the result of the vote came in with 29 Senedd members in support and 28 against, with one abstention from Dodds.

In a debate, Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford took aim at the two opposition parties, warning they risked losing extra funding for the NHS and childcare.

The Tories said the budget would not "fix Wales", while Plaid accused Labour of failing to meet the challenges Wales faces.

Welsh Labour had been searching for a deal after the Plaid Cymru co-operation pact came to an end last summer.

If the budget had not been not agreed the Welsh government's funds - which mostly come from the Treasury - would be automatically cut, with potentially £4.15bn over the course of a financial year at stake.

Decisions taken by UK Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves means there is £1.5bn more in the Welsh budget for 2024-25, according to the Welsh government.

Plans include £600m more for the Welsh NHS, which ministers hope will tackle high waiting times.

But there are concerns public bodies will have to use the extra cash to fund a rise in the National Insurance paid by employers.

While there are promises of extra support for the public sector from the Treasury, it is not clear to what organisations it will extend to, or how much will be provided.

Drakeford said: "Today with this budget, we turned the corner, moving beyond austerity to investment and to growth.

"While we cannot undo all the damage inflicted on Wales during the austerity years we can begin to rebuild our services and create an economy which truly offers prosperity for all."

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth accused Drakeford of a "spurious argument".

"Whilst we can agree with elements of the budget, of course we can – this is a flawed Labour budget."

Darren Millar, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, said voting down the budget would be a "good thing".

"Let's be clear about this - if the Welsh government lost this vote today, it would effectively bring to an end 26 years of a failing tired, clapped out Labour government that is devoid of the right ideas to fix the problems and the challenges that Wales faces."

His finance spokesman Sam Rowlands said the budget was "merely a sticking plaster over the problems that far too many people face in Wales".

Welsh government ministers made an additional £100m worth of commitments to secure their deal with the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader.

Dodds, who is her party's only MS was promised extra money for childcare, social care and councils.

The deal includes a £15m pilot scheme where anyone aged 16 to 21 will be able to travel anywhere in Wales on a bus for £1.

Labour holds exactly half the seats in the 60-member Welsh Parliament.

Ministers needed the help of one opposition member to get business passed, which came in the form of Dodds abstaining.

Dodds said: "Today I feel a deep sense of responsibility.

"This budget is crucial, not just for the progress we've made but for security vital funding."

She said it was not the budget "I would have chosen".