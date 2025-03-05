Two separate planning applications have been fully supported by Rhayader Town Council

Plans for the construction of a warehouse, storage yard and access on land south east of Brynberth Enterprise Park have recently been submitted to Powys County Council.

Applicant Mr N Powell runs Bay Tree Living Ltd based at Llangunllo near Knighton and the proposed development is a storage building which is an expansion to an existing established commercial business that operates from the enterprise park.

The business is a wholesale company specialising in garden plant supports and a range of useful and practical garden items for wholesale customers.

The proposed building will allow the business to expand and increase their capacity. At the moment two full time staff are employed at the site and it would increase to three as a result of these proposals.

There are approximately three 3 bed lorry movements a week for the current unit and it would be expected to increase to six per week if permission is granted.

The total site area is 4799.0m2 and the proposed building is 13.716m wide and 36.576m long. The footprint of the extension is 501.6m2.

The site currently comprises a segment of an existing agricultural field that adjoins the enterprise park and it is currently accessed via an existing field gate located to the south west of the site that connects directly to the existing enterprise park estate road

Within the site there is to be a parking area for employees with no public accessibility as there are no sales, reception or offices associated with the proposed development.

Rhayader Town Council considered the application at a recent meeting and fully supported it. A final decision will be taken by Powys County Council by March 27.

Meanwhile, the town council also recommended approval of a plan to erect a freestanding slurry tank at Noyadd Farm in Rhayader

The application for a round slurry tank measuring 12.808m x 4.23m with a cover has been submitted by Tony Morgan.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the application by April 8.