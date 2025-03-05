The Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2025 comes to the West Midlands - here’s the shortlist of musicians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s a moment for the nation to take pride and show support for Britain’s inspirational musicians, according to the organisers of the Royal Philharmonic Society Awards - the biggest classical music awards in the UK.

The RPS Awards will be presented for the first time ever in Birmingham, a city with a remarkable musical heritage and community, as represented by several of this year’s shortlisted nominees.

The RPS Awards will take place at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Thursday 6 March 2025 with tickets priced affordably from £10 to £30 so music-lovers can come and be part of the experience.

Among the nominees to make the shortlist is the Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra which is up for the Inspiration Award.

RPS Chief Executive James Murphy says: ‘We often see classical music make news due to setbacks and funding cuts.

“Yet a resoundingly different story is being forged by musicians nationwide who – whatever they face – resiliently, creatively keep giving everything they have for the benefit of others.

“Communities recognise this, and they treasure it. This is the message we need more people to hear.

“Let’s all take pride in the story of Britain’s inspirational musicians, represented by this year’s shortlists. We warmly invite you to join us for an uplifting and exciting occasion celebrating what they do, at this year’s Royal Philharmonic Society Awards.’

Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra

The 2025 RPS Awards, which will feature performances from a range of nominees, is hosted by BBC Radio 3 presenters Jess Gillam and Tom McKinney with trophies presented by RPS Chair Angela Dixon.

The event will be filmed to watch on the RPS website from Monday 17 March and BBC Radio 3 presents a special broadcast featuring music of the winners and nominees on Friday 7 March.

The RPS Awards can only happen thanks to dedicated supporters, and the charity is especially grateful to this year’s Principal Supporters – BBC Radio 3, ABRSM, BBC Music Magazine, Dorico from Steinberg and PRS for Music – and those who support individual awards as detailed below.

2025 RPS Awards Shortlists

Chamber-Scale Composition

supported by Boosey & Hawkes,

in memory of Tony Fell

Cassandra Miller – Chanter

Sally Beamish – Trance

Sarah Lianne Lewis – letting the light in

Conductor

supported by supported by Newzik

Dinis Sousa

Kazuki Yamada

Nil Venditti

Ensemble

supported by Outhere Music Group

CBSO Chorus

Paraorchestra

Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Impact

supported by Oxford University Press Music

Re:Discover Festival – Streetwise Opera

Singing Medicine – Ex Cathedra

World Heart Beat Music Academy

Inspiration

supported by Presto Music

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

Open Arts Community Choir

The Pink Singers

Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra

Instrumentalist

supported by ISM, the Independent Society of Musicians

Ben Goldscheider – horn

Isata Kanneh-Mason – piano

Laura van der Heijden – cello

Large-Scale Composition

supported by The Boltini Trust

Ben Nobuto – Hallelujah Sim.

Hans Abrahamsen – Concerto for Horn and Orchestra

Katherine Balch – whisper concerto

Opera and Music Theatre

supported by Wise Music Group

Curlew River – Aldeburgh Festival

Death in Venice – Welsh National Opera

New Year – Birmingham Opera Company

Series and Events

supported by Warner Classics

Aldeburgh Festival

The Cumnock Tryst

The Future is Green – Royal Northern College of Music

Singer

supported by Jenny Hodgson

Claire Booth – soprano

David Butt Philip – tenor

Francesca Chiejina – soprano

Storytelling

supported by Martin Randall Festivals

Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra – Sky Arts

Cello: A Journey Through Silence to Sound – Kate Kennedy

Classical Africa – BBC Radio 3

Young Artist

supported by Sir Simon and Victoria,

Lady Robey CBE

Charlotte Corderoy – conductor

GBSR Duo

Leia Zhu – violin

Booking Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

7:15pm Thursday 6 March 2025

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, 200 Jennens Road, Birmingham B4 7XR

Tickets: £10, £15, £25, £30

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire booking online: https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/royal-philharmonic-society-awards-06-03-2025

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire booking by telephone: 0121 331 5000

For further details visit https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk

CBSO Chorus Ensemble

About the Royal Philharmonic Socieity

For over 200 years, the Royal Philharmonic Society has been at the heart of music, creating opportunities for musicians to excel, championing the vital role that music plays in all our lives. It all began in 1813 when a group of musicians set out to establish a series of orchestral concerts in London.

The Society’s regular performances attracted world-class artists including Mendelssohn and Wagner, and it commissioned exhilarating new music for an eager public to hear: most famously, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. In its founding gesture, the Society created a lasting culture. Other orchestras found their footing and their music resounds across Britain today.

200 years later, the Society continues to celebrate and empower musicians who – like its founders – strive to enrich society with all that they do. Through grants, commissions, coaching and performance opportunities, the RPS helps exciting young performers and composers find their voice.

Through the renowned annual RPS Awards, the Society celebrates the quality, impact and ingenuity of the finest artists and creative forces at work today. Through its Membership, the RPS aims to cultivate national pride and curiosity in classical music, and rouse audiences to recognise the vital and valued role they play in the country's thriving musical heritage. Through all its endeavours, the RPS is dedicated to proving classical music’s rightful and powerful place in society.